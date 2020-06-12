Sidney Phillip Hester
Sidney Phillip Hester, age 80, of Bogart, GA passed June 8, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at

Evergreen Memorial Park. Public viewing, Friday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: his wife, Annie Camp Hester; daughter, Samantha Ann (Vardis) Hines; son, Antoine Maurice Hester. two brothers, James Campbell and Bruce Haygood; one grandson, Chandler Lewis.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
JUN
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

