Sidney Phillip Hester, age 80, of Bogart, GA passed June 8, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at
Evergreen Memorial Park. Public viewing, Friday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his wife, Annie Camp Hester; daughter, Samantha Ann (Vardis) Hines; son, Antoine Maurice Hester. two brothers, James Campbell and Bruce Haygood; one grandson, Chandler Lewis.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.