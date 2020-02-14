Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
6181 Hwy 72
Carlton, GA
Stacey Fleming Clark


1969 - 2020
Stacey Fleming Clark Obituary
1969 - 2020 Stacey Fleming Clark, age 50, of Madison GA, passed February 11, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 6181 Hwy 72, Carlton, GA, with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 11:30 AM-7:00 PM and visitation with the family from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: her husband, Clarence Clark, Jr.; mother, Gloria Bell; one brother, Sheldon Eberhart; three nephews; one niece; and a cousin that's more like a sister, Cheylanda Dihan Griffith.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
