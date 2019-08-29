|
|
1958 - 2019 Stanley Ervin Davis, age 60, of Decatur, GA passed August 23, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday August 30, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 1931 Old West Broad Street, Athens, GA, with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Thursday 1-7PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his wife, Joyce Davis; son, Stanley E. Davis; daughter, Courtney Davis; step daughter, Iessa Jenkins; grandchildren, DeMario Murray, Cameron Davis and Ariel Jenkins; siblings, Sylvester Davis and Angela (Larry) Walter.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 29, 2019