Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
1931 Old West Broad Street
Athens, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Ervin Davis


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Ervin Davis Obituary
1958 - 2019 Stanley Ervin Davis, age 60, of Decatur, GA passed August 23, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday August 30, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 1931 Old West Broad Street, Athens, GA, with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Thursday 1-7PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: his wife, Joyce Davis; son, Stanley E. Davis; daughter, Courtney Davis; step daughter, Iessa Jenkins; grandchildren, DeMario Murray, Cameron Davis and Ariel Jenkins; siblings, Sylvester Davis and Angela (Larry) Walter.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now