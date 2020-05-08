Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Stanley Paul Terrell


1943 - 2020
Stanley Paul Terrell Obituary
Stanley Paul Terrell, age 76, of Colbert, died on May 5, 2020. He was the son of the late Tommie and Roy Terrell of Lula, GA. He is predeceased by a sister, Gail Burke. Survivors include his wife, Peggy Terrell, two sons, Paul Terrell (Jenny) and Steven Terrell, two grandsons, Carson and Davis Terrell, brothers, Richard and Gary Terrell, and sister, Sally Terrell.

Stanley was a graduate of Rutherford-Spindale High School, the University of Georgia, and Georgia Southern University. He served in the United States Navy from 1962-1966. While working as a forester for Brunswick Paper Company he earned his pilot's license. He retired from Inland Rome.

In 2000, he and his wife moved to Colbert. He was a volunteer with Madison County Habitat for Humanity. He enjoyed woodworking, working out at the Wellness Center, having coffee with a special group of friends, and admiring the view from the swing on the front porch.

Donations in his memory can be made to Madison County Habitat for Humanity

PO Box 693 Comer, GA 30629 or at www.mcghfh.org.

Due to current health restrictions, a private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 9, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Neese, GA.

Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 8, 2020
