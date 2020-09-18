Stephanie Reavis passed away in Athens, Georgia on September 8, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Her empathy, intelligence and creativity enriched all who knew her. She was generous without reservation, her gifts filled with kindness, spirit and energy. She was open and welcoming, quick to converse and connect with anyone she met.
Born on March 2, 1977 in Austin, Texas, Stephanie lived with her family in Texas before settling in 1986 in Barrow County, Georgia. She graduated from Winder-Barrow High School and then attended Mercer University in Macon, Georgia where she received a Bachelor of English degree with a minor in Art. She worked as a cook, hostess, and server, including many years at Chateau Élan Winery and Resort in Braselton, Georgia.
She was profoundly creative and expressed herself through a broad mix of literature, music, arts and crafts. She wrote novels and short stories; wrote, directed, and performed in plays; performed and sung music; drew, painted, sculpted, and collaged; cooked and baked; hobbied and crafted; sewed and costumed. She taught painting and crafting. She was also a devoted fan of the works of others. She read voraciously, attended performances and events, and was a staunch supporter of the Athens drama and music scenes. She loved grand events, so her receptions and parties always included food and performance with a playful theme.
She is perhaps best known for her paintings. They range widely in subject and style, including abstracts, portraits, pets, and nature scenes. She drew on her formal education and skills but blended in her love of folk, pop and outsider art. Each painting is deeply personal, reflecting her sense of humor and love for her subjects. Some incorporate collage and other materials, and she constantly experimented with new styles and techniques to enrich her works.
Her most frequent subject was portraits of members of the Athens music and arts scene. She depicted them, usually in performance, often with whimsical or fantasy elements, and always with a shrewd eye for the uniqueness of each person. Her works occupy places of honor in homes and businesses throughout the area.
She will be forever missed by those who loved her. This includes her husband, Hasan Akdeniz, and her immediate family - her parents, John Henry Reavis, Jr. and Linda Pemberton Reavis; sisters, Melanie and Amie Reavis; and brother, Paul Reavis. Also grieving are a wealth of friends and collaborators and her large extended family in Texas, Kentucky, Idaho, Illinois and Washington.
In lieu of flowers, her family prefers donations to charitable causes dear to Stephanie. AthFest Educates (http://athfesteducates.org
) provides grants to elementary and middle school children in Athens-Clarke County to support art and music projects. Donations go towards a grant in Stephanie's name for a project her family will choose. Athens Pets (https://athenspets.net
) is a volunteer group that helps the animals at Athens-Clarke County Animal Services. Donations support their work to connect these pets with loving homes.