Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Billups Grove Baptist Church,
5720 Lexington Road,
Winterville, GA
View Map
Stephanie L. Johnson


1967 - 2019
Stephanie L. Johnson Obituary
Stephanie L. Johnson, age 51, of Athens, GA passed July 3, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Billups Grove Baptist Church, 5720 Lexington Road, Winterville, GA with interment in Athens Memory Garden. Public viewing, Monday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: her husband, Alvin Johnson; two sons, Bradley (Janae) Johnson and Cameron Johnson; two stepdaughters, Morgan Johnson and Jordyn Johnson; parents, Eddie and Mary Jean Haynes; three grandchildren; two brothers, Rodney (Lisa) Clarke and Eddie (Peggy) Berry; one sister, Sharon Haynes.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 7, 2019
