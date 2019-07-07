|
Stephanie L. Johnson, age 51, of Athens, GA passed July 3, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Billups Grove Baptist Church, 5720 Lexington Road, Winterville, GA with interment in Athens Memory Garden. Public viewing, Monday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: her husband, Alvin Johnson; two sons, Bradley (Janae) Johnson and Cameron Johnson; two stepdaughters, Morgan Johnson and Jordyn Johnson; parents, Eddie and Mary Jean Haynes; three grandchildren; two brothers, Rodney (Lisa) Clarke and Eddie (Peggy) Berry; one sister, Sharon Haynes.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 7, 2019