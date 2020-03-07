Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wimberly Funeral Home
325 Summitt Street
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 536-3251

Bishop Stephen B. Hall


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bishop Stephen B. Hall Obituary
1965 - 2020 Bishop Stephen Bernard Hall, Sr., a beloved husband, father, brother pastor, and friend, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, March 2, 2020. After a courageous fight with Pancreatic cancer, Bishop Hall, a resident of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away to glory at the age of fifty-four, surrounded by his family.

Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church, 923 Valley Brook Road, Decatur, GA 30033 at 12:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The RhemaNation Church, 5310 Rock Springs Road, Lithonia, GA 30038 between the hours of 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM. The Hall family has entrusted Wimberly Funeral Home, Gainesville for the professional arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -