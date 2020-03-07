|
|
1965 - 2020 Bishop Stephen Bernard Hall, Sr., a beloved husband, father, brother pastor, and friend, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, March 2, 2020. After a courageous fight with Pancreatic cancer, Bishop Hall, a resident of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away to glory at the age of fifty-four, surrounded by his family.
Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church, 923 Valley Brook Road, Decatur, GA 30033 at 12:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The RhemaNation Church, 5310 Rock Springs Road, Lithonia, GA 30038 between the hours of 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM. The Hall family has entrusted Wimberly Funeral Home, Gainesville for the professional arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 7, 2020