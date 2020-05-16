|
Stephen Puryear Maxey, 92, of Oconee County passed away on May 12, 2020.
He was born in Athens, Georgia on April 20, 1928 and grew up in Watkinsville, Georgia with his late parents, Herchel Ervin Maxey, who passed on August 14, 1975, and Inez Puryear Maxey, who passed on April 29, 1985.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marjorie Ann Bryant Maxey; 2 daughters, Karen Ann Maxey and Susan Maria Maxey; 1 grandson, Michael Bryant Hembree; 2 great-grandsons, Eli Joseph Hembree and Jaxon Thomas Hembree.
Stephen served in the United States Navy during WWII and later went on to become an accomplished commercial business owner. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was the owner, breeder and exhibitor of multiple World Champion horses.
He faced all of lifes challenges with faith, confidence and wisdom and was an inspiration for all of those around him. The exemplary southern gentleman, he was a good christian, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is loved, will live on in our hearts and will be forever missed. His resting place is at Johnson United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 16, 2020