Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Maxey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Puryear Maxey


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Puryear Maxey Obituary
Stephen Puryear Maxey, 92, of Oconee County passed away on May 12, 2020.

He was born in Athens, Georgia on April 20, 1928 and grew up in Watkinsville, Georgia with his late parents, Herchel Ervin Maxey, who passed on August 14, 1975, and Inez Puryear Maxey, who passed on April 29, 1985.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marjorie Ann Bryant Maxey; 2 daughters, Karen Ann Maxey and Susan Maria Maxey; 1 grandson, Michael Bryant Hembree; 2 great-grandsons, Eli Joseph Hembree and Jaxon Thomas Hembree.

Stephen served in the United States Navy during WWII and later went on to become an accomplished commercial business owner. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was the owner, breeder and exhibitor of multiple World Champion horses.

He faced all of lifes challenges with faith, confidence and wisdom and was an inspiration for all of those around him. The exemplary southern gentleman, he was a good christian, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is loved, will live on in our hearts and will be forever missed. His resting place is at Johnson United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Lord & Stephens East, Athens, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -