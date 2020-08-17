Steve Robinson, 57, of Comer, died Friday, August 14, 2020.
A viewing will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 2-6 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Jones Funeral Chapel, Crawford.
Survivors include his daughter, Tiffany Stevens; sisters, Margie Davenport, Joyce Crew, and Linda Stevens; brothers, George Stevens, John Robinson, Dennis Robinson and Bryant Stevens; 7 grandchildren and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel LLC of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.