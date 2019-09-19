Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
Steven Michael Williams


1954 - 2019
Steven Michael Williams Obituary
1954 - 2019 Steven Michael Williams, 65, of Danielsville, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Born in Forest Park, Georgia, to the late Alvin Williams and Jackie Barnett Williams, Steve lived in Madison County for the past thirty-one years and worked for Delmar. Steve coached Little League for over ten years and was a tennis booster for Madison County High School. He enjoyed bowling in his senior league, dancing every Friday night at VFW, and his lifelong love, golf.

Along with his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Williams.

Steve is survived by his wife, Vangie Williams; his son, Caleb Williams and Caleb's fiancee, Kendra Adama; and siblings Carol Potter and Al (Suzanne) Williams; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 until 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at .

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
