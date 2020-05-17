|
|
Steven Ray Inman was born March 28, 1964 in Spartanburg, SC. He was called home early on May 14, 2020.
He had fought for quality of life all his days with great courage that inspired us all. Now that memory must sustain the living who believe he is now enjoying a life of perfection.
He is survived by his father, Jennings Ray Inman; brother, Phillip Andrew; an uncle; two aunts; many cousins; and many who cared for him.
He has joined his mother, Mary Alice Farmer Inman; and his grandparents, John and Helen Farmer, Janet Dillard Inman Stone, William Jennings Inman and Byrd Lee Stone.
A service will be posted when days are brighter.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 17, 2020