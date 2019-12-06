Home

Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
Sue Hardigree Payne


1925 - 2019
Sue Hardigree Payne Obituary
1925 - 2019 Sue Hardigree Payne, 93 of Bogart, passed away December 5, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ozzie & Vennie Hardigree. Mrs. Payne was also preceded in death by her husband, George W. Payne; two daughters, Patsy Ring and Kay Parten, four brothers, one sister and a granddaughter, Casey Jackson.

Funeral services are Saturday December 7, 2019 at 2:00pm at Lord & Stephens, West chapel with Revs. Andy Ring and Joseph Stephens officiating. The family will visit at the funeral home Friday December 6, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. The interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park.

Survivors include daughter, Debbie (Terry) Dillard; son, Chris (Cassie) Payne; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lord & Stephens, West, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
