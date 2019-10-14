|
1931 - 2019 Mrs. Sue Jane Mealor Fenn, age 88, of Commerce died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Northridge Health and Rehab Center. Mrs. Fenn was born in Commerce to the late, Tom Comer and Ruby Banks Mealor. Mrs. Mealor was a retired teacher and claim specialist and also was a member of the Commerce First United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Fenn is survived by her husband, Joe Fenn of Commerce; daughters, Carol Wilton of Mt. Shasta, CA and Mary Darr of Lilburn; four grandchildren, Meagan, Abigail, Erin, and Lily; two great grandchildren, Miya and Greyson; niece, Ruth Williamson; and nephew, Tom Nuckols.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 15th at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Rev. Kathy Lamon officiating with the interment following at Grey Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Commerce First United Methodist Church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019