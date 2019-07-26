|
Sue Miller Boyles 1930 - 2019 Sue Miller Boyles, wife of Wayland Boyles, of Athens, GA, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born on February 9, 1930 to Paul and Lela Miller on the family farm in Union, WV. She met her husband of 68 years, Wayland, at Marshall College, where he was attending on the GI bill. Susie was a woman of many talents and interests- a voracious reader, crossword puzzle aficionado, excellent seamstress, golfer, bowler, killer croquet player, bridge enthusiast, fierce domino player, cleaning maven - her house was beyond clean, and superb chef. Her family has yet to master her biscuit recipe, and teased her that she intentionally left out a secret ingredient in her self-published family cookbook.
She traveled the world with Wayland in their retirement. Her favorite trip was to New Zealand where she ate lamb, to Wayland's dismay, almost every day.
Susie was predeceased by her sister, Agnes Miller, and her parents.
In addition to her husband, Susie is survived by her 3 children and their spouses - Connie Lane (Stanford Diehl), Mark Boyles (Colleen Boyles), and Ann Patterson (Pat Patterson), and her 3 grandchildren - Dan Lane, Jeff Lane, and Zoe Boyles.
There are no services planned.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 26, 2019