1917 - 2019 Sue Rice Harris, age 102, died peacefully on December 27, 2019.
She was born on August 28, 1917 to John and Katie Mae Rice in Forsyth County near Cumming, Ga. in a house which is now located under Lake Lanier. She graduated from Fort Valley High School and went to Freedman Business College in Albany, Ga. In 1945, she went to New York City to work in the YMCA state office. There she met her first husband, a hurricane specialist with the U.S. weather service. They frequently moved to new and exciting places: San Juan, San Antonio, Chicago, and Miami. After his death in 1972, she moved to Athens and was employed by First National Bank (Sun Trust Bank). She met Roland Harris at Friendship Presbyterian Church where they married in 1978. They enjoyed square dancing, traveling and just being together. Dr. Harris passed away in 1982. After her retirement, she continued traveling around the world with friends Helen Blair and Pat Epps. She loved gardening. As a member of the Garden Club, she worked on the landscaping around Elder Mill Covered Bridge and the first ESP building. Sue always said her mother was her example for helping others. Katie Mae always shared all she had, even when times were tight during the depression. Sue continued this by taking food to shut-ins, gardening for sick friends and working with ACTS (Area Churches Together Serving) for 20 years. She moved to Iris Place, where she was always bright and smiling. During her morning walks, she would leave notes or greeting cards under the door of fellow residents. She grew and planted four Ginkgo trees and planted hundreds of irises on the Iris Place campus. In 2017, she moved to Thrive Assisted Living and began a new and different life with new friends and caregivers.
Sue was preceded by her parents, her husband, Roland; stepson, Earl Harris (Jean); brother, Major Barton Rice (Mildred) and sisters, Louise Jones (Tommy) and Mary Cleveland (Ralph).
She is survived by her sister, Kay Rice Dreher (George) of Mystic, Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews, especially John (Margaret) Rice, Bart (Denise) Rice and Olivia Rice. She has also leaves behind her stepdaughter, Barbara (Philip) Stancel, daughter-in-law, Jean Harris, and granddaughters: April (David) Lowe, Jeannette Harris and Stephanie Harris.
Sue's family wishes to thank Linda Kelly, Don Allen and Pastor Tom Buchannan for their companionship and support. Many, many thanks to the staff of St. Gabriel's (Thrive) assisted living, Care-To-Continue, Kindred Hospice, and Christopher's Bridge for so much support to Sue and her family. Her daughter sends hugs to all the caregivers who gave Sue exceptional care, comfort and kindness over the past two years.
A Celebration of Sue's life will be held Saturday, January 11 at 2 p.m. at Friendship Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Friendship Presbyterian Church, 8531 Macon Hwy., Athens, Ga. 30606 or ACTS (Area Churches Together Serving), 130 E. Thompson St., Bogart, Ga. 30622.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 8, 2020