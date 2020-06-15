Sue S. Quillian, born Betty Sue Skelton, age 91 of Watkinsville, GA passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Sue was born Oct. 10, 1928, at home in Savannah, GA to Miriam Pritchard Skelton and COL. Clarence Cunningham Skelton. As a child, Sue enjoyed the exciting life of a military dependent. She lived many places as the military moved the family frequently, but she claimed Charleston, SC and Atlanta, GA as the places she loved the most. Sue graduated from Druid Hills High School in Atlanta, GA and received a BFA from the University of Georgia where she majored in drawing and painting. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, Beta Sigma Chapter. Sue was a founding member of the Heritage Garden Club of Athens, Athens Junior League, Colonial Dames XVII Century, Daughters of the American Revolution (Elijah Clarke Chapter), and the Wednesday Night Bridge Club. Sue was a competitive archer, winning four Georgia State women's championships, one Southern championship, and one runner-up Southeastern championship. She was co-owner of Dan Quillian's Archery Traditions and a member of the Traditional Archers of Georgia. Sue was an active member at Oconee River Wesleyan Church until her death.
Sue is preceded by her husband Daniel "Dan" David Quillian, Jr., her mother Miriam P. Skelton, her father COL. C.C. "Chick" Skelton, her sister Patricia Skelton Wallace, her niece Miriam Skelton, and her nephews Eugene "Chick" Wallace and Gregory Wallace.
Sue is survived by four children, Patricia M. Quillian-Allen of Watkinsville, GA, Susan Carol Quillian Bethune and Downing Bethune of Portland Oregon, Daniel David "D.D." and Leah McLendon Quillian IV of Watkinsville, GA, Cathleen W. Quillian and L.G. Abyeta of Treasure Island, FL., one niece Sue Wallace Early, seven grandchildren Caitlin Whitaker McGovern and Barry McGovern of Dublin, Ireland, Tristan Whitaker of Phoenix, AZ, James Bethune and Ezgi Yalcintas Bethune of Izmir, Turkey, Dana Bethune Hendricks and Kenneth Allen Hendricks of Portland, OR, Kellyn Quillian and Caroline Quillian of Watkinsville, Sarah McAuliffe of Washington, DC and one great-grand daughter Alya Bethune of Izmir, Turkey.
A visitation, for anyone wishing to pay their respects and sign the register book in person, will be held Wednesday June 17th at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA from 12:00 until 5:00PM
Services will be graveside, Thursday, June 18th at 11 am at Oconee Hill Cemetery. Immediately following the service family and friends will gather to celebrate Sue's life.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Oconee River Wesleyan Church, American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Danial Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Sue is preceded by her husband Daniel "Dan" David Quillian, Jr., her mother Miriam P. Skelton, her father COL. C.C. "Chick" Skelton, her sister Patricia Skelton Wallace, her niece Miriam Skelton, and her nephews Eugene "Chick" Wallace and Gregory Wallace.
Sue is survived by four children, Patricia M. Quillian-Allen of Watkinsville, GA, Susan Carol Quillian Bethune and Downing Bethune of Portland Oregon, Daniel David "D.D." and Leah McLendon Quillian IV of Watkinsville, GA, Cathleen W. Quillian and L.G. Abyeta of Treasure Island, FL., one niece Sue Wallace Early, seven grandchildren Caitlin Whitaker McGovern and Barry McGovern of Dublin, Ireland, Tristan Whitaker of Phoenix, AZ, James Bethune and Ezgi Yalcintas Bethune of Izmir, Turkey, Dana Bethune Hendricks and Kenneth Allen Hendricks of Portland, OR, Kellyn Quillian and Caroline Quillian of Watkinsville, Sarah McAuliffe of Washington, DC and one great-grand daughter Alya Bethune of Izmir, Turkey.
A visitation, for anyone wishing to pay their respects and sign the register book in person, will be held Wednesday June 17th at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA from 12:00 until 5:00PM
Services will be graveside, Thursday, June 18th at 11 am at Oconee Hill Cemetery. Immediately following the service family and friends will gather to celebrate Sue's life.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Oconee River Wesleyan Church, American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Danial Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.