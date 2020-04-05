|
1940 - 2020 Susie Janet Adams, age 80, of Athens, GA passed March 28, 2020.
Private graveside services will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing, Sunday 2-4 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: devoted cousins, Quinton (Linda) Jackson, Thomas R. Adams, Jr., Beverly Moore and James Keith Jackson.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook or stream online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020