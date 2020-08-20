Susie Pearl Willis, age 62 of Nicholson, GA, passed August 16, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Fair Play Baptist Church Cemetery. Public viewing, Thursday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: son, Asynaka Lyon; grandson, Michael Lyon; siblings, Nathan Jackson, Clinton Jackson, Ivy Mathews, Vincilla Edmonds, Michael Speaks, Carlette Speaks, Deborah Browner; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com