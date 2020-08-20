1/
Susie Pearl Willis
1958 - 2020
Susie Pearl Willis, age 62 of Nicholson, GA, passed August 16, 2020.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Fair Play Baptist Church Cemetery. Public viewing, Thursday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: son, Asynaka Lyon; grandson, Michael Lyon; siblings, Nathan Jackson, Clinton Jackson, Ivy Mathews, Vincilla Edmonds, Michael Speaks, Carlette Speaks, Deborah Browner; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
