Syble Ann Holloman
1938 - 2020
Syble Ann Holloman, 81, wife of 63 years to Bobby Holloman, died Thursday, August 20, 2020. Born in Crawford, she was the daughter of the late Grover Murray and Ossie Reynolds Murray. Mrs. Holloman retired from Carrier Transcold and was a member of Living Water Baptist Church, Arnoldsville, GA. She loved God, her, family, and her many friends. She found great joy in supporting her grandchildrens' athletic endeavors. Her outgoing nature and welcoming spirit made no one a stranger.

Survivors in addition to her husband include two children: Paula Holloman Resop (Tony) and Keith Holloman (Jo); grandchildren: Michael Alexander Resop (Caroline), Zackary Reynolds Resop (Shannon), Abigail LeeAnn Resop, Jacob Keith Holloman (Elizabeth) and Morgan Jane Holloman; great grandchildren: Michael Landon Resop, Maxwell Ewan Resop, Eleanor Ruth Resop, Jackson Alton Holloman and Elise Jean Holloman.

Pallbearers are: Alex Resop, Jacob Holloman, Zack Resop, Jim Holloman, Steve Murray, and Alan Simmons

Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 3PM at Living Water Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 prior to the service at the church.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Living Water Baptist Church
AUG
23
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Living Water Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
