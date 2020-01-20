Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Word of Life Church
Colbert, GA
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Word of Life Church
Colbert, GA
More Obituaries for Sydney Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sydney Martin Pearson


1935 - 2020
Sydney Martin Pearson Obituary
1935 - 2020 Sydney Martin Pearson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

A lifelong resident of Colbert, she was the daughter of the late Max Griffeth Martin and Annie Sue Norman Martin. Mrs. Pearson was a longtime member of Word of Life Church in Colbert where she frequently worked in the nursery, taught Sunday School and was past President of the Women's Ministry. Most importantly, she thrived on time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bobby Lee Martin and Henry Clayton Martin.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Dewayne Pearson; three daughters, Teresa Pearson, Trina Arrowood (Byron) and Tonia Majors (Alan); five granddaughters, Taylor Hemby (John), Whitley Tankersley (Dalton), Lauren Majors, Diana Majors and Rebecca Majors and one great-grandson, Porter Hemby.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Word of Life Church in Colbert with Rev. Herman Nation and Rev. Ray Finger officiating. Interment will follow in the Colbert City Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 until 2:00 pm at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Pearson may be made to Word of Life Church, PO Box 189, Colbert, GA 30628.

Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
