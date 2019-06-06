Home

Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
Sylvestine Davis Obituary
Ms. Sylvestine Davis, age 57, of Athens, Georgia passed on June 2, 2019.

Survivors includes sons, Tommy Hodge and Allen Davis; brothers, Rickey Davis and Lorenza Davis; sisters, Mattie Woods and Shirley Swain and a host of other relatives and friends.

Fuuneral services will be 12:00 P.M. Friday, June 7, 2019 from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview, with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 12:30 - 7:00 Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the funeral home.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 6, 2019
