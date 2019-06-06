|
|
Ms. Sylvestine Davis, age 57, of Athens, Georgia passed on June 2, 2019.
Survivors includes sons, Tommy Hodge and Allen Davis; brothers, Rickey Davis and Lorenza Davis; sisters, Mattie Woods and Shirley Swain and a host of other relatives and friends.
Fuuneral services will be 12:00 P.M. Friday, June 7, 2019 from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview, with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 12:30 - 7:00 Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the funeral home.
Gardenview Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 6, 2019