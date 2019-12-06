|
|
1930 - 2019 Sylvia Brown Jensen passed away on December 3rd, 2019 in Roswell, Georgia. She was born October 30, 1930 in Danvers, Massachusetts to Edward Sears Brown and Effie Leslie Culbert Brown. Sylvia was an only child. She graduated from Simmons College in 1952. She was taking graduate classes at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York when she met Leo Stanley Jensen, who was getting his PhD at Cornell University. They married on July 17, 1954. They moved to Pullman, Washington where Leo started his career as a professor of poultry science specializing in nutrition. The family moved to Athens, Georgia in 1973. Sylvia was involved in many women's groups through the years where she served in leadership positions. She retired after working for the University of Georgia in the political science department. Sylvia loved to entertain and always made people feel welcome. She enjoyed needle crafts and dollhouse crafting. Leo and Sylvia also loved traveling together. She was a cherished mother, grandma and great-grandma and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 63 years. She is survived by her four children, Peter Jensen (Katrina), Eric Jensen (Rebecca), Kristin Moehring (Jim), and Carol Brightwell (Joe). She is survived by 13 grandchildren, Christopher, Holly, Jay (Kristy), Alex (Veronica), Lora (Thomas), Juliette (Brandon), Stephanie, Dane, Evan, Ellie, Amy, Jenny, and Duncan, along with 5 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her cousin Phillip S. Brown (Sally) and by nephews Robert Gibson, Ken Gibson, John Gibson (Casey), Morten Jensen (Patty) and niece Carol Siaw (Michael). She was loved by her caregivers and her Autumn Leaves Memory Care Community.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 7th, at 11:00 AM with a visitation prior from 10-11 AM at Lord and Stephens West. Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 6, 2019