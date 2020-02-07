Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carlton Baptist Church
100 Church Street
Carlton, GA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Carlton Baptist Church
100 Church Street
Carlton, GA
Sylvia King Paul


1942 - 2020
Sylvia King Paul Obituary
1942 - 2020 Sylvia King Paul, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the age of 77.

Born in Elberton, she was a daughter of the late Roy Franklin King and Sara Nell Moore King. Mrs. Paul was a member of Carlton Baptist Church and most importantly, she loved her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Carl Paul and one son, James Keith Paul.

Survivors include her daughter, Carla Jennings (Ron) of Colbert, GA; one sister, Kathy English (Albert) of Clayton, GA; four grandchildren, Kayla Hobbs Messink (Matthew) of Commerce, GA, Casey Roy Hobbs of Colbert, GA, William Samuel Jennings of Colbert, GA and James Wesley Paul (Kayla) of Griffin, GA; three great-grandchildren, Lucas Messink, Charlie Hobbs and Morgan Messink and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Carlton Baptist Church with Rev. Lee Adams officiating. Interment will follow in the Carlton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 until 11:00 am at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Paul may be made to Carlton Baptist Church, PO Box 159, Carlton, GA 30627.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633 is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 7, 2020
