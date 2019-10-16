|
|
1936 - 2019 Former Athens resident, Talitha Jean Bradshaw Black, age 83, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Marietta, Ga. She was born in Oglethorpe County, Ga. on July 12, 1936, to the late James Beasley and Jeannie Brunetti Busha Bradshaw.
Jean enjoyed sharing fond childhood memories of growing up on the family farm in Oglethorpe County, Ga. She attended Oglethorpe County High School where she lettered in basketball and was a member of the Beta Club. She attended Athens Business School and worked as an Administrative Assistant with the Soil Conservation Service USDA retiring in 1991 with 35 years of service. After retiring, she volunteered her time with the handicapped. She enjoyed traveling the United States and Canada. Mackinaw Island was her favorite place. Jean later relocated to be near her daughters in Marietta, Ga.
Being proud of her lineage, family traditions were an important part of her life. She was a past member of the Elijah Clarke Chapter of DAR and the Laura Rutherford Chapter of UDC in Athens. Jean was an outgoing, spirited independent lady with many talents. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed crocheting. Her hobbies included collecting coins and Depression glass. She loved nature and animals, especially cats. Having a natural "green thumb," she propagated beautiful plants and flowers to share with friends and family.
Jean was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Stephens, Ga. and attended West End Baptist Church of Athens. She found strength and comfort from her abiding faith, prayer and the Bible. Her favorite quote was from the last line of Gone With The Wind. "Tomorrow is another day."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Charles Bowen Black in 1966. Also predeceasing her were siblings Betty Bush, Juanita Carter, Jimmy Powell, Frank Spratlin, Raymond Spratlin, and William Spratlin.
Surviving are her two daughters Kathy Henson (Allen) and Karen Thayer (Marc), grandchildren Anna Burr (Drew), Marcy Ross (Luke) and Justin Thayer and four great-grandchildren; a sister Nelle White of Calhoun, Ga. and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Athens, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Athens Area Humane Society, 1781 Mars Hill Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
http://www.athenshumanesociety.org/
Bernstein's Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 16, 2019