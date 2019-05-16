|
|
Talmadge David Colbert, age 80, of Athens, GA passed May 10, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, May 17, 2019 at East Friendship Baptist Church with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing, Thursday 1PM-7PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his wife, Lillie Colbert; children, Althea Wilkins, Treba "Penny" Daniels, Tracey Taylor, Shirley (Edward) Watts, Patricia (Shannon) Johnson, Mike (Drina) Colbert, Jacson (Dricka) Colbert, Tawanna Johnson, Derek Maxey, Isaiah Colbert, Whitney Colbert and Tigerious Colbert; other children raised in the home, Sharon (Frank) Stewart, Isaac "Ramon" (Tameka) Hamm, Antoine (Courtney) Smith and Nikita Jones; siblings, Douglas (Rose) Colbert, Will Colbert, Larry (Teresa) Colbert, Tim (Shelia) Colbert, Linda Colbert and Phyliss (Jessie) Ellis; a host of grand children, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 16, 2019