Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lord and Stephens - Danielsville
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
963 Highway 98 E
Danielsville, GA
Talmadge Edward "Eddie" Peeples Jr.


1958 - 2019
Talmadge Edward "Eddie" Peeples Jr. Obituary
1958 - 2019 Talmadge Edward (Eddie) Peeples, Jr., age 60 of Royston, passed away September 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Eddie was born October 18, 1958 in Royston, Georgia. He graduated from Franklin County High School and Athens Technical College. He began his career as a supervisor for Yellow Freight and then Harrier Trucking, where he met his wife of 34-years. Eddie was employed as a manufacturing supervisor for the majority of his life, working for over twenty-years with TNS, Wellstone and Parkdale Mills in Lavonia, where he was one of the first employees hired and one of the last to leave when the complex closed. He also owned and operated a landscape and lawn service covering Northeast Georgia for 30-years. Eddie had recently retired and loved spending time fishing on the boat his daughter gave him for his 60th birthday.

A devoted husband and father, he is survived by his wife, Susan Whitlow Peeples of the home and daughter and son, Lauren Peeples Townsend and Will Townsend of Hull, fur babies, Gracie, Charlie and Cheesecake and grand fur babies, Riley and Cash. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Margie Shackelford Peeples.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. from the chapel of Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, Georgia, with burial to follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. Visitation will precede the funeral, beginning at 1 p.m. The family is at the home of Lauren and Will Townsend, 120 Kimberly Circle, Hull, Georgia.

Memorials may be made to In Touch Ministries ( www.intouch.org ), Samaritan's Purse ( www.samaritanspurse.org ) or

( www.stjude.org )

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633, is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
