|
|
Taneitha Shawanda Kenney, age 45, of Athens, passed on April 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12:00 P.M., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home, Interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation, Friday, 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M., at the funeral home.
Survivors include: her sons, Jonathan Evans and Jamar Kenney; three sisters, Barbara Norris, Harriett Ann Smith, and Ethel Moore; brothers, Joseph Jr. and William Kenney; three grandchildren, and a host of, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 12, 2019