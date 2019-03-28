Home

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Sexton House at the Oconee Hill Cemetery
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Oconee Hill Cemetery
Ted Ruff Ridlehuber


1939 - 2019
Ted Ruff Ridlehuber Obituary
Ted Ruff Ridlehuber passed away Tuesday, March 26 after a valiant battle with A.L.S.

Ted was born May 9, 1939, to C.M. and Annie Bess Ridlehuber in Athens. A graduate of Athens High School, he received a political science and law degree from his beloved University of Georgia. He also received a business degree from Harvard University.

After a successful career at C&S Bank, Ted took a leap of faith and founded Cannon Financial Institute which grew into a thriving company. He traveled the country, earning the the respect of the financial industry and mentoring many along the way.

Over the years, Ted served on the boards of the Salvation Army, the American Cancer Society, First United Methodist Church, and the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences at UGA. He was also a member of Athens City Club and Gridiron.

Ted's biggest passion was supporting the Georgia Bulldogs on the field, court, and in the classroom.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Caroline Reid Ridlehuber.

He is survived by his three daughters, Alice Ann Bowman (Jeff), Susan Buchanan (Phil), and Amy O'Neill (Shane); grandchildren Caroline and Joe Colley, Anna and Ally Buchanan, Clark, Wes, Janie, and Nora O'Neill, Hannah Bowman and Jeffrey Bowman (Abby); and great-granddaughter Lilly. The family would like to give a special heartfelt thanks to Jennifer Royal and Janice Town, his loving caregivers.

A graveside service at Oconee Hill Cemetery will be held Friday, March 29 at 3:00.

Family will receive visitors at 1:30 at the Sexton House at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Caroline Ridlehuber Endowment Fund at Athens Academy, 1281 Spartan Lane, Athens, Georgia 30606.

Bernstein Funeral Home

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
