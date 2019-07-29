Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Bell Smith


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Bell Smith Obituary
Teresa Bell Smith 1952 - 2019 Teresa Bell Smith age 67 of Watkinsville, GA, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Smith; father, Lamar Bell; and brother, Neal Bell. She is survived by her mother, Mary Bell; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Jill Bell; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Michael Phillips. The family would like to give a special thank you to Faye, Brenda, Charlotte, Donna, and Renee for the special love and care they showed Teresa.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Oconee Chapel form 1-2pm. The funeral service will be after the visitation starting at 2pm. Burial will follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family is accepting flowers or donations may be made to a .

Lord and Stephens in Watkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 29 to July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now