Teresa Bell Smith 1952 - 2019 Teresa Bell Smith age 67 of Watkinsville, GA, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Smith; father, Lamar Bell; and brother, Neal Bell. She is survived by her mother, Mary Bell; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Jill Bell; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Michael Phillips. The family would like to give a special thank you to Faye, Brenda, Charlotte, Donna, and Renee for the special love and care they showed Teresa.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Oconee Chapel form 1-2pm. The funeral service will be after the visitation starting at 2pm. Burial will follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family is accepting flowers or donations may be made to a .
Lord and Stephens in Watkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 29 to July 30, 2019