1957 - 2019 Ms. Teresa C. Lester, 62, of Athens, GA passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Funeral services for Ms. Lester will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Public Viewing, Friday, from 1:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M., at Batts & Bridges. Survivors include: her daughter, Eboney Lester; one brother, Lindberg Simmons; two grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 27, 2019