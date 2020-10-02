1/1
Teressa W. "Retha" Allen
1950 - 2020
Teressa W. Allen, age 70, of Colbert, passed on Tuesday, September 28, 2020.

Private funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview. Interment will follow in Athens Memory Garden.

Public viewing for Mrs. Allen will held on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Gardenview Funeral Chapel.

Survivors include: her husband, James Allen; children: Joy Michelle Allen, Sonya Allen - McKeever and Dexter (Janet) Allen; two brothers: Cecil Willingham and Earnest Robinson: four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC of Athens is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
OCT
3
Funeral service
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
