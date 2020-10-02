Teressa W. Allen, age 70, of Colbert, passed on Tuesday, September 28, 2020.Private funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview. Interment will follow in Athens Memory Garden.Public viewing for Mrs. Allen will held on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Gardenview Funeral Chapel.Survivors include: her husband, James Allen; children: Joy Michelle Allen, Sonya Allen - McKeever and Dexter (Janet) Allen; two brothers: Cecil Willingham and Earnest Robinson: four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC of Athens is in charge of arrangements.