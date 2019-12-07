|
|
1929 - 2019 Tsgt. Terry C. Holcomb, 90, of Colbert, died on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
A native of West Virginia, Terry attended East Fairmont High School and was the son of the late William and Gertrude Atkinson Holcomb. He served his country for over twenty years as a tech sergeant in the United States Air Force. During Sgt. Holcomb's military service, he was in support groups from Hunter Air Force Base in Savannah and from Guam during the Korean War. He spent 24 months in Vietnam as a flight engineer and three years in the Philippines. He and his family lived in several states, and he also spent a year in Thule AFB, Greenland.
His hobbies over the years have been hunting, fishing, gardening, wood working with machine and hand carving.
Along with his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Denise Holcomb; brother, John W. Holcomb; and two sisters, Ernestine Windon and Jereleen Stutler.
He is survived by his wife, Edna O. Holcomb of Colbert; three children: David C. (Barbara) Holcomb of West Point, Utah; Michael T. (Susan) Holcomb, Hull; and Janet H. (Kurk) Lance, Maxeys; and sister Kathleen (Don) Kus of King's Mountain, North Carolina. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be on Sunday, December 8, at 3:00 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Interment will follow the funeral service at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 7, 2019