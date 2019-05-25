Home

Services
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
Funeral service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
Terry Clarence Jarvis Obituary
Terry C. Jarvis, 71, of Carlton, died May 21, 2019.

A viewing will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home. The funeral service will be Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Jones Funeral Chapel, 1518 Athens Rd., Crawford, Ga. Interment in the Jennings Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 PM, Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Survivors include his daughter, Cynthia (Mike) Patoine; Sister, Edna (Samson) Bolton; 1 granddaughter; and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 25, 2019
