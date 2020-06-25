Terry Donnell Middlebrooks
1970 - 2020
Terry Donnell Middlebrooks, 50 was an Athens native. His eternal journey began Saturday, June 20, 2020.

He is survived by his immediate family, love-ones and friends.

Memorial Service will be held 1 PM, Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Hillsboro Baptist Church, High Shoals.

The viewing will be held 3-7 PM, Friday, June 26th at the funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
JUN
28
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Hillsboro Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

