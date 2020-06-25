Terry Donnell Middlebrooks, 50 was an Athens native. His eternal journey began Saturday, June 20, 2020.
He is survived by his immediate family, love-ones and friends.
Memorial Service will be held 1 PM, Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Hillsboro Baptist Church, High Shoals.
The viewing will be held 3-7 PM, Friday, June 26th at the funeral home.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.