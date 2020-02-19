|
1978 - 2020 T.J. Miller, age 41 of Braselton, Gwinnett County, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Charles Wallace Miller, Sr. Mr. Miller is survived by his mother, Vivian Miller; sister, Tracey Miller and brother-in-law Billy Miller of Lawrenceville, GA; nephew, Will Miller of Lawrenceville, GA; longtime love of four years, Beth Flenniken of Braselton, GA; sons, Jackson and Austin; daughter, Keeli, to whom he was a loving and supportive father figure; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and thousands of friends. Mr. Miller was born March 14, 1978 in Atlanta, GA. He was a 1997 graduate of Parkview High School. He was also a faithful follower of Christ. He cherished his beloved Georgia Bulldogs. All of his friends thought of him as a brother. These comments from Facebook tell you all about him. "Kindhearted and genuine. Lit up the room every time. There has never been a person as amazing and humble. Thank you for blessing me and so many others with your life. Thank you for always showing us how to smile and be true to people. He was a ray of sunshine. He always welcomed everyone with a smile and hug. He was a true gentleman, loving, funny, and a fine man. Everyone loved him. He always had my back. T.J.'s heart had deep love for others. T.J. was the example of how to overcome. He was loyal, strong, inclusive to all, and one of the kindest souls I've ever known. He was a joy." Rest in Paradise Big Dawg. The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of T.J. Miller will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Lucerne Baptist Church, Lilburn, GA. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to No Longer Bound https://nolongerbound.com/make-a-donation. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 19, 2020