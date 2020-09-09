Thelma Burkhalter Ross, 88, of Watkinsville, passed September 6, 2020.
Born in Walton County, she was a daughter of the late George David and Flora Mae Craft Burkhalter and was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jessie Harrison Ross. Mrs. Ross was retired as co-owner of J.H. Ross Floor Service. She was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a member of Edwards Chapel Baptist Church.
Survivors include 5 daughters, Francine (Jerry) Brown of Hull, Nancy (Freddie) Matthews of Watkinsville, Sherry (Gene) Morrow of Watkinsville, Kathy (Danny) Burt of Elberton and Donna (Terry) Duncan of Watkinsville; sister, Juanita Henson of Nicholson; brothers, Mack Burkhalter of Sandy Cross and Tony Burkhalter of Lula; 11 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Lord and Stephens, WEST, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 beginning at 1:00 PM with services following in the chapel at 3:00 PM. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Kelly Pugh, Jason Morrow, Dwayne Brown, Eric Brown, Justin Duncan and Jeremy Brown.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements.