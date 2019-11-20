Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
5355 Atlanta Hwy
Bogart, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma M. Mitchell


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma M. Mitchell Obituary
1932 - 2019 Thelma Margie Mitchell, age 87, of Athens, GA passed November 15, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 5355 Atlanta Hwy, Bogart, GA, with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Public viewing, Wednesday 3-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: brother, Gene Willie Whitehead; sister, Annie Armstrong; grandchildren, Gregory Whitehead, Jeffery Haynes and Bryant Whitehead; a host of great grandchildren; and a daughter in law, Christina Whitehead.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -