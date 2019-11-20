|
1932 - 2019 Thelma Margie Mitchell, age 87, of Athens, GA passed November 15, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 5355 Atlanta Hwy, Bogart, GA, with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Public viewing, Wednesday 3-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: brother, Gene Willie Whitehead; sister, Annie Armstrong; grandchildren, Gregory Whitehead, Jeffery Haynes and Bryant Whitehead; a host of great grandchildren; and a daughter in law, Christina Whitehead.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 20, 2019