Thelma Sue Mayes
1929 - 2020
Thelma Sue Smith Mayes was born on January 5th, 1929 to the late Mrs. Rosie MacDaniel Smith and Mr. Marlin Smith on Lookout Mountain in Cloudland Georgia.

She departed this life on Sunday June 14th 2020 in Athens Georgia.

She is preceded in by her husband Ray Mayes, her daughter Shelia Ann Looney, her grand daughter Karen Green, and her brothers: Kirby Smith, Mack Smith, Emmet Smith, and Fayne Smith.

She is survived in death by her daughters: Karen Diane Casper and Sharon Elaine Fletcher, son in law Ricky Fletcher, grand children: Mechelle Graham, Teresa Fleeman, Susan Phillips, Sandy Shaw, Robert Casper, Loree Looney, Donna Pace, and Ray Tillery, great grand children: Sierra Akin, Jamie Graham, Bradley Graham, Bailey Graham, Brandy Hunsinger, Chrissy Hogan, Jason Moody, Justin Shaw, Robin Casper, Jonathan Casper, Georgia Looney, Timmy Tillery, Chris Tillery, Patrick Tillery, Mallory Pace, Blake Pace, and James Pace, her 15 Great Great Grandren, her brother Dewey Smith and sister Willene Boydston.

Her family will be having a private service.

Batts & Bridges Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
