1944 - 2019 Theodore Roosevelt Lundy, Jr., 75, of Watkinsville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 30, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family.
A lifelong resident of the Athens area, Ted was born to the late Theodore Lundy, Sr., and Rachel Smith Lundy on October 19, 1944. Ted loved the Lord and was a member of Freeman Creek Baptist Church. In the past, he sang gospel music with the Lundy Family group. Ted retired from Mayfield Dairy where he worked as a route salesman. He enjoyed golf, fishing, hunting, and he loved his children.
Ted is survived by his beloved wife of over 55 years, Elaine Ivie Lundy; three daughters: Cathy Lundy Whitehead (James), Jennifer Lundy Holaday (Terry), and Laura Lundy Kennon (Jamie); two brothers, Harold Lundy (Linda) and William Lundy; sister, Sandra Stephens; ten grandchildren: Baxter Davis (Elizabeth), Austin Peck, Hannah Davis Fritz (Jesse), Zach Kennon, Sam Kennon, Andrew Whitehead (Jessica), Meredith Fowler (T.J.), Jolene Holaday Dixon (Steven), Chris Hood (Katie), and Natasha Baracco; thirteen great-grandchildren: Alexis Davis, Jacob Davis, Aubrey Palmer, Timothy Davis, Levi Davis, Samantha Dixon, Ryan Dixon, Rylee Hood, Sarah Hood, Isaiah Mahaffey, Karsyn Mahaffey, Rose Whitehead, and Dylan Whitehead; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, at 11:00 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, West Chapel. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
If desired, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or at , or to a .
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019