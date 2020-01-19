Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Athens
Athens, GA
View Map
Dr. Theodore "Ted" Saylor


1941 - 2020
Dr. Theodore "Ted" Saylor Obituary
1941 - 2020 Theodore Heister Saylor passed away at his home after an extended illness on Monday January 13, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family. Dr. Saylor was born December 30, 1941 in Reading, PA to Lester Stoudt Saylor and Lucy Vera Saylor. He graduated from Reading High School and attended the top ranked pharmacy school in the nation, the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, in Philadelphia, PA where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy. After college, he returned to Reading where he joined the family-owned Saylor-Weaver Pharmacy. In 1980, he and his family departed for Atlanta, GA where he pursued a life-long interest in natural medicine and earned a D.C. of Chiropractic Medicine from Life Chiropractic College in Marietta, GA. Dr. Saylor became an instructor at Life College for two years after his graduation and then began his chiropractic practice in Athens, GA in 1985; he served patients in the Athens community up until his retirement in 2009.

Dr. Saylor was an active member of several professional organizations in both the fields of chiropractic and of pharmacy. He enjoyed participation in the Athens Rotary Club and was an avid supporter of the arts, taking particular interest in the Oconee County Arts Foundation (OCAF), the Georgia Watercolor Society, and the Athens Botanical Gardens. Throughout his lifetime, Dr. Saylor enjoyed the outdoors; he was a passionate gardener, a hiker and backpacker, and a lover of trees, bees, and dogs. He was often found sailing on Lake Lanier or experimenting with new techniques in his frame shop in retirement.

Dr. Saylor was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary Louise Williams and brother-in-law Karl Williams. He is survived by his wife Kie Johnson; his first wife Gayle Adams Saylor also of Reading, PA; his daughter Laura Saylor Kouns and husband John Robert of Roswell, GA; his daughter Amy Saylor BeMent and husband Tracy (T.J.) of Athens, GA; stepdaughter Morgan Bedell Luddeke and husband Jonathan of Atlanta, GA; stepson Robert Bedell of Athens, GA; five grandchildren and beloved canine companion Bailey. A memorial service in honor of Dr. Saylor will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Athens, GA on Saturday February 22 at 2pm with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Georgia Watercolor Society at http://georgiawatercolorsociety.com/ted.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
