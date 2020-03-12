|
|
1929 - 2020 Theresa Loef Blumberg died peacefully in her sleep Friday Morning. Her survivors include Robert Blumberg, her husband of 71 years, her son Jerry Blumberg, two grandsons , Andrew Shulman and Harrison Shulman and his wife Emma, and son-in-law and wife Steve and Debbie Shulman. Theresa was a Southern Belle who enjoyed life, loved to bake, and loved to travel. She is now with her parents Harry and Sarah Loef and her daughter Sandra Blumberg Shulman in heaven. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Temple Beth Israel on Longboat Key at 3:00 pm on Saturday March 14, 2020. Light refreshments to be served after the Celebration. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 12, 2020