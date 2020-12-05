Theresa Lynn "Rita" Edwards, 68, wife of the late David Kenneth Edwards, died November 27, 2020. Born in Athens, she was the daughter of the late George W. Marlow and Margaret Fair Marlow and mother to the late John David Edwards. Rita retired from K-Mart after 19 years. Survivors include her three children: Ronnie (Jeri) Edwards, Michael Burt (Lisa) Edwards and Steven (Crystal) Edwards; siblings: George Marlow, II, Patricia Shellnut; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com