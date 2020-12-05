1/
Theresa Lynn Edwards
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Lynn "Rita" Edwards, 68, wife of the late David Kenneth Edwards, died November 27, 2020. Born in Athens, she was the daughter of the late George W. Marlow and Margaret Fair Marlow and mother to the late John David Edwards. Rita retired from K-Mart after 19 years. Survivors include her three children: Ronnie (Jeri) Edwards, Michael Burt (Lisa) Edwards and Steven (Crystal) Edwards; siblings: George Marlow, II, Patricia Shellnut; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 4, 2020
I was very saddened to hear about Rita’s passing. I worked with Ken for many years at Athens-Clarke County and got to know Rita through Ken and talking with her at K-Mart. Such a sweet person who loved her family! Sincere condolences to her family.
Kathy Phillips
Friend
December 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved