1944 - 2020 Theresa Miller Matt, age 75, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020 in her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Theresa was born and raised in Atlanta to the late Christopher Joseph and Irene Harvey Sullivan and had lived in Athens since 1978. She attended Christ the King School and graduated from St. Pius School and went on to graduate from Georgia State University. She retired, after 15 years of service, from the University of Georgia, where she worked as a writer and editor. Theresa was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir and volunteered in many church activities. She very much enjoyed classical music, traveling, reading and genealogy.
In addition to her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Miller.
Mrs. Matt is survived by her husband of 16 years, Stephen Matt of Athens; daughter, Dorian Miller Speed and her husband, Matthew, of Missouri City, TX; brother, Christopher Joseph Sullivan of Atlanta; sisters, Nora Sullivan, Mary Sullivan and Eileen Sullivan, all of Atlanta; grandchildren, Christopher Speed, Mary Margaret Speed and Paul Speed all of Missouri, TX; step-children, Tracy Strassburg and her husband, Boyd of Las Vegas, NV; and Kristin Matt of Birmingham, AL; nieces and nephew, Allison Swartz, Abby Westhafer and Todd Swartz all of Camp Hill, PA; and Hilary Wells of Atlanta.
Due to the shelter in place order that is still in effect, a private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Evergreen Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Food for the Poor, P.O. Box 979005, Coconut Creek, FL 33097-9005 or foodforthepoor.org.
