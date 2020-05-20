|
Therese (Terry) Hamel Ramsey was taken to her eternal rest on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the age of 96. Terry was born in Central Falls, R I on December 17, 1923, and lived at St. Mary's, Highland Hills, in Watkinsville, GA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Joseph Ramsey, and her three brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her four children, David Ramsey, Judy Rainbow, Mark Ramsey and Greg Ramsey, as well as 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild.
Mrs. Ramsey was retired from the North Carolina State Data Center, where she worked as a statistical analyst. There are no services planned at this time.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 20, 2020