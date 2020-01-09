|
|
1925 - 2020 Thomas Bennett Jordan, 94, died Sunday, January 5, 2020. Born in Conway, SC, he was the son of the late Daniel Delia Jordan and Florrie Bell Skipper Jordan. He was also preceded in death by his son Thomas Edward Jordan and wife Rowena Jones Jordan. Mr. Jordan retired from the US Navy after 25 years as a Hospital Corpsman. Following his military career he worked as a Physician's Assistant and retired from the Ford Clinic in Lavonia, GA. He was physician assistant at Oklahoma Federal Prison in El Reno, OK and retired . Survivors include his wife: Shirley Schultz Jordan of El Reno, OK; daughters: Sheila Jordan Collins of Hull, Gloria Jordan Joiner Harvey (Samuel Keith Harvey) of Lexington, SC; four sisters: Elizabeth Buchacher, Eugenia Suggs, Florrie Bell Tilton and Loula Johnson; grandchildren: George, Heather, Greg, Jennifer and Ginger; eight great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2019 at 3PM at Lord and Stephens East Chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 prior to the service at the funeral home. Send flowers or donations to you favorite charity. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 9, 2020