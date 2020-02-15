|
|
1930 - 2020 Thomas Eugene LaCount, 89, of Winterville, Oglethorpe County, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on February 13, 2020, following a brief illness.
Tom was the son of Thomas Jefferson LaCount and Mary Peterman LaCount. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Louise Sheridan; a brother, Henry Franklin LaCount; two wives, Janice Hunt LaCount of LaGrange, GA and Marie Silvey LaCount of Grovetown, GA.
Tom was a graduate of Arnoldsville High School and a post WWII veteran of the United States Navy. He served as a State Trooper with the Georgia Highway Patrol. Tom was a successful businessman and retired as an auditor for the Georgia Department of Revenue. He was a former Deacon at Grove First Baptist Church, Grovetown and a member of Living Water Baptist Church, Arnoldsville.
Tom is survived by a sister, Grace LaCount Young; two children, Thomas Paul LaCount and Cindy LaCount Pinion (Gene); two grandsons, Kyle Eugene Pinion and Kenneth Thomas Pinion.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 12:00pm at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, EAST. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00am until service time.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 15, 2020