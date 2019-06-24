|
Thomas Griffith Williams, Jr (T.G.), age 97, of Athens, Georgia died on June 19, 2019.
T.G. was born in Greene County, Georgia November 27, 1921, to the late Thomas Griffith "Griff" Williams, Sr. and Eleanor Hardeman Williams. He graduated from Greensboro High School in 1939. A veteran of WWII, he served in the US Navy's Pacific theater of operations. He married Sara Anne Bryant of Maxeys, Georgia in 1948, and soon grew to love the town as she did.
T.G. received a BFA in Landscape Architecture in 1950 and a Masters in Landscape Architecture in 1962. He practiced landscape architecture for over a half century in Florida and Georgia.
T.G. joined the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service as Extension Landscape Architect in 1951, and served as head of that department until he retired in 1978. He received the Distinguished Faculty Award from the College of Agriculture in 1976. T.G. authored numerous publications and many newspaper and magazine articles in addition to hosting a local public education TV series in the 1960's. He provided short courses, lectures, and demonstration projects for communities and organizations in every county in Georgia. He particularly enjoyed working directly with 4-H'ers and the public, teaching them how good design and careful planning can add tremendously to quality of life, local economies, and environmental health.
One of his larger projects was the design of Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton, Georgia and as the landscape architect for the center, he was named as one of the Founders of Rock Eagle.
T.G. was active in the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA). He served as secretary-treasurer, vice-president and president of the Southeastern Chapter ASLA in 1963-67, and in 1968 he became the first president of the newly formed Georgia Chapter of ASLA. He was a strong advocate for professional licensure and served as Chairman of the Georgia Board of Landscape Architects 1971-72.
Service to his community drew upon a range of his many talents, ranging from volunteer fireman to founding member of Historic Oglethorpe. Leadership positions included President of the A. T. Brightwell School Inc, which awards scholarships to residents of Maxeys, Georgia, President of the Maxeys Community Club, Maxeys City Council, Chairman of the Oglethorpe County Planning Commission, Northeast Georgia Area Planning and Development Commission, and the Natural and Historic Resources Advisory Committee
Active in the Maxeys Christian Church, T.G. was an elder and through the years served as Chairman of the Board, Treasurer, Secretary, Sunday School Superintendent and teacher of the adult Sunday School Class for a number of years.
He enjoyed hunting, travel, gardening and following the Georgia Bulldogs. Dementia robbed him of parts of the last few years of his life, but he always maintained his humor, graciousness, and kindness.
He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Sara Anne, in 2012. He is also preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters, Ruby, Albert, Sue, Hope, Charlie, Guy, Mary, and Ollie. He is survived by two daughters, Sara Katherine "Kay" Williams (Robert Grist) of Micanopy, Florida and Lisa Anne Shirreffs (John) of Athens, Georgia; two grandsons, Bryant and Evan Shirreffs; one great-grandson, Brayden Shirreffs; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Arbor Terrace, Agape Hospice and his caregivers for their kind and constant care.
Lord and Stephens East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements and will host the visitation and Memorial Service. Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm and a Memorial Service will take place at 10:00am on Friday, June 28, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Maxeys Christian Church, the , or the Georgia 4-H Foundation.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from June 24 to June 25, 2019