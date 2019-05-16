|
Thomas Harmon Kittle of Oconee County, GA walked with the lord Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the age of 85.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather that dedicated his life working for his family. He served his country bravely in the United States Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elija and Alma Kittle; sister, Doris Harris; and son Tommy Ray Kittle.
He is survived by his loving wife Sandra Kittle; daughter, Darla (Alan) Beckner; step son, Chad (Jeri) Bellamy and family; step daughter, Leigh Anne ( Chris) Holden and family; brother, Robert (Shirley) Kittle; sister, Jean Daniel; grandsons, Brandon (Erika) Beckner and family, Kyle (Beth) Beckner and Family.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 6-8PM at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Watkinsville. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 2pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Antioch Christian Church in Watkinsville. Pastor Jim Jacobs will be officiating.
The family is accepting flowers or donations may be made to at support.woundedwarriorsproject.org. Lord and Stephens Funeral home in Watkinsville is in charge of arrangements
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 16, 2019