Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Knudsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Harold Knudsen


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Harold Knudsen Obituary
Thomas Harold Knudsen, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died Monday, July 1, 2019 at the age of 76.

Born in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late Harold Knudsen and Eldora Lancette Knudsen. Mr. Knudsen enjoyed gardening, coaching youth sports and he was an avid golfer. He was a resident of Watkinsville for over 40 years, a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a Veteran of the United States Navy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters and brother-in-law, Ruth Anne Knudsen and Diane and Kenny Johnson.

Survivors include his wife, Rita Molitor Knudsen; three children, Jerry Erickson (Laura), Lisa Layne (John) and Tony Knudsen; two grandchildren, Jake and Jack Erickson; one niece, Mary Jo and many great nieces and nephews.

Funeral mass will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 3:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 until 3:00 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choosing or plant a memorial tree or plant in memory of Mr. Knudsen.

Lord and Stephens, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now