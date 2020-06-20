It is with profound sadness that the children of Thomas J. Kerr announce his passing on June 17, 2020.Dad's 92-year journey began on the family farm in Muskogee, Oklahoma, October 7, 1927. After graduating high school, he joined the Navy at the tail end of WWII, serving on the LSM 449. Returning to Oklahoma afterward, he received his degree from OSU then enlisted in the Army where he would later be commissioned. While training in San Francisco, he met and married the love of his life, Mary (nee. Hennighan). Together they embarked on a military adventure for the next two decades, raising seven children along the way. Retiring from the Army in 1971, Dad settled his family in Athens, Georgia, received his PhD from UGA and taught Microbiology to hundreds of undergraduates at the university. He left UGA to teach at Athens Technical College.Dad loved working with his hands and would spend many hours in his workshop making wooden toys and gadgets, selling his goods at local craft fairs. He also wrote and self-published two novels on the Irish Troubles.Dad was pre-deceased by his love, Mary, in 2004.He was fiercely proud of his children, who loved and respected him and who will miss him dearly. They and their spouses include: Pat and Ava; Diane and Steve; Janice and Doug; Tom and Vicki; Ralph and Mary; Beth and Mike; and Julie and Earl. He will also be missed by his caring and loved friend Betty, 20 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and niece, Mary Frances.Dad was a strong believer in helping his neighbors. At this time of uncertainty and turmoil, Dad's children ask that you remember him by being kind and respectful to one another.Memorial contributions can be made to Homestead Hospice 1561 Lenru Rd, Suite A, Bogart, GA 30622 or The Catholic Center at University of Georgia 1344 S Lumpkin St. Athens, GA 30605.Due to social restrictions, Dad's funeral will be private.Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.